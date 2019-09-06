Dear Editor: As Individual 1 continues spewing vicious, vile, venomous filth, not to mention 10-15 lies daily; as the GOP members fail to stand up against the filth and use the generated chaos as cover for their shredding of our democracy and society by defunding the government, destroying the judiciary and economy and devastating regulations that protect our environment, our civil rights, our voting rights, our educational system and even our means of supporting ourselves and our families; the “mature voices” tell us that we mustn’t veer too “far left” lest we risk alienating the “independents," the “middle," and the “reasonable Republicans!"
Truman once said “Given the choice between a Republican and someone who acts like a Republican, people will vote for the real Republican all the time." Millions of potential voters stay home on Election Day because they don’t believe that there’s any difference between the Republican and Democratic parties.
Given the atrocities foisted upon us, not only by Trump, but also by the GOP overall, anybody who would even consider voting for a Republican is lost to any “moderation” of the Democratic message: Trump and the GOP will scream “socialist” no matter what position any Democrat takes, so how should a Democratic candidate proceed?
I find the answer to that question to be abundantly obvious: differentiate yourself from your Republican adversary! When the Republican calls you a socialist, call him a fascist! Without getting into great detail (most voters won’t remember details) describe how their lives have been destroyed since the Reagan administration and how drastically their lives will be improved with FDR-style policies. When asked how to pay for it, simply say that wars and tax cuts are never paid for — why should valid policies?
There’s never been anything too “far right!" Don’t accept too “far left."
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove
