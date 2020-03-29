Richard Godfrey: We need a Lincoln or a Churchill, and Trump is neither

Dear Editor: As we approach the end of March in the accelerating coronavirus crisis, there are clear signs that Trump is beginning to lose his nerve. He now finds himself caught between a very large rock and a very hard place. If you are president, it’s not a good place to be. He is confronted with two catastrophic choices: either do what is necessary to contain the virus (and the economy crashes) or allow the disease to run its course (and the economy crashes).
Under pressure from Republicans to allow the economy to return to some semblance of normalcy, Trump has recently tweeted that “We can’t let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” Having reluctantly embraced policies advocated by senior health officials, he is now giving serious consideration to relaxing the severe restrictions on activities that have been placed on the American people.
If he does indeed relax the restrictions, the U. S. will supplant Italy as the poster child for how bad things can get. Even if Trump does reverse or blunt current policy, few Americans will feel confident stepping into an aircraft, attending sports events, shopping at the mall, or having dinner at their favorite restaurant. In other words, we’ll have the worst of both worlds: no containment AND no functioning economy. Only when a working vaccine becomes widely available and administered will Americans slowly regain the confidence necessary to engage in normal economic activities.
There is no option where Trump can ride in with his shining armor and save the day for a grateful nation. There are only solutions with endless quantities of blood, sweat, and tears. To lead the nation on the right path to a better future, we need a Lincoln or a Churchill, and Trump is neither.
Richard Godfrey
Madison
