Richard Godfrey: We need a Lincoln or a Churchill, and Trump is neither

Dear Editor: As we approach the end of March in the accelerating coronavirus crisis, there are clear signs that Trump is beginning to lose his nerve. He now finds himself caught between a very large rock and a very hard place. If you are president, it’s not a good place to be. He is confronted with two catastrophic choices: either do what is necessary to contain the virus (and the economy crashes) or allow the disease to run its course (and the economy crashes).

Under pressure from Republicans to allow the economy to return to some semblance of normalcy, Trump has recently tweeted that “We can’t let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” Having reluctantly embraced policies advocated by senior health officials, he is now giving serious consideration to relaxing the severe restrictions on activities that have been placed on the American people.