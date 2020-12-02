Richard Godfrey: The U.S. faces a grim Christmas

Dear Editor: In a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the conservative majority has determined that COVID-19 restrictions cannot limit the size of attendance in houses of worship. They have found that such restrictions are a violation of the First Amendment. The decision elevates the freedom of religious groups to gather above the right of the general public to avoid infection as a consequence of such gatherings.
In arriving at this ruling, the majority has made the calculation that the potential negative impact of religious gatherings to the public health in this pandemic is acceptable. But let’s do a thought experiment: The current mortality rate of the coronavirus pandemic is a little over 1%. That means for every 1,000 individuals who are infected by the virus, approximately 10 will die. What if the mortality rate was 10%? In that scenario, for every 1,000 infected, 100 would die. Would the Supreme Court have arrived at the same decision if the COVID-19 mortality rate was that high? Probably not.
So somewhere along the spectrum of death from the coronavirus, public support for large church (or any) gatherings collapses, and we are about to find out where on the spectrum that occurs. Hospitals throughout the U.S. are approaching a breaking point as infections and deaths are accelerating. As doctors and nurses die or simply break from exhaustion, the effective mortality rate nationwide will spike upward to unacceptable levels. And deaths from other causes will also spike as hospitals become incapable of providing treatment for anyone.
With the Thanksgiving “superspreader” event now past, the U.S. faces a grim Christmas. And the Supreme Court decision won’t matter as the public screams at the government to do something to make this all stop.
Richard Godfrey
Madison
