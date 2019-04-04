Wisconsin citizens woke up on Wednesday to the news that Judge Brian Hagedorn was the likely winner of the election for the state Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Shirley Abrahamson. His vote total was almost 6,000 greater than that of his opponent, Judge Lisa Neubauer. Tight, but still a win. On the other hand, if progressives had shown up in the same numbers that they finally did in the 2018 midterm elections, Neubauer’s supporters would be the ones celebrating.
If you voted in the election and are unhappy with the results, you have the right to express your opinion on the matter. If you don’t like the results but didn’t vote, you forfeited the right to complain, because you failed to express your opinion in the only way that matters — at the polls. Which brings us to the main point: progressives need to adopt a culture of voting. They need to treat all elections as if they were important, because they are.
Our nation is being led by a man who is emotionally, intellectually and morally unfit for the job. He’s in that job because people who could have kept him out of the Oval Office just didn’t show up to vote. Here in Wisconsin, we endured eight years of damage under Gov. Scott Walker until enough people decided to put a stop to it.
Never stay home on Election Day. Too much is at stake to allow others to make decisions for you, and not all damage can be undone. The right to vote is sacred — exercise it.
Richard Godfrey
Madison
