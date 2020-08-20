Richard Godfrey: Sitting out November election is not an option

Dear Editor: The most consequential election of our lifetime is approaching, and a sitting president is throwing a wrench into the electoral process because he thinks it is to his benefit to do so. Realizing that he is significantly behind in the polls, Trump’s strategy is to sow doubt in everyone’s minds regarding the winner of the Nov. 3 election. In this way, he hopes to find some basis for remaining in office, even if defeated.
So, let’s remove all doubt. The best way to accomplish that is for all voters to have a plan for voting heading into November. The first option to consider is early voting. This is offered through a process called “in-person absentee voting,” which is available Oct. 20 – Nov. 1. The Madison City Clerk’s Office maintains a list of in-person absentee voting hours and Locations on their website. The voting sites will primarily be drive-up or outdoors, due to health considerations imposed by the pandemic. Voting at your normal polling place on Nov. 3 is also still an option. Election officials have made great strides in configuring and equipping polling locations to protect the health of both voters and poll workers.
For those who feel that they need to avoid in-person voting, it will be possible to request an absentee ballot through the myvote.wi.gov website. This should be done as early as it is allowed, and ballots should be returned promptly. Do NOT wait until the last minute to return your ballot, as there is no guarantee that the U.S. Post Office will deliver the ballots on time to be counted. It is possible to return absentee ballots at drop-off sites around the city. These sites are also listed on the Madison City Clerk’s website.
Finally, everyone votes. Sitting out this election is not an option.
Richard Godfrey
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!