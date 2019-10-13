Weather Alert

...FROST LATE TONIGHT... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY. * TIMING...AREAS OF FROST WILL BEGIN TO FORM LATE THIS EVENING AND BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. * TEMPERATURE...LOWER 30S. * IMPACTS...A KILLING FROST WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&