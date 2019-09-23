Dear Editor: The primary responsibility of Congress is to pass legislation that will address the many issues that our nation faces as it marches further into the 21st century. Instead, hardly a day passes where we don’t hear something about the House’s inquiry into the potential impeachment of Donald Trump. The impeachment process is an exercise in utter futility, gobbling up valuable energy and time in pursuit of something that will never happen. We already know that Trump would never be convicted in the Republican-controlled Senate, so what exactly is the goal of Democrats in this process?
Little more than a year remains before the 2020 presidential election. If impeachment proceedings move forward in the House, all the oxygen in D.C. will be consumed by this effort, trampling the Democratic message, swamping the Democratic campaign for President, and giving Trump all the ammunition he needs to portray himself as the victim. Democrats will lose seats in the House and in the Senate and all the energy poured into impeachment will have been for absolutely nothing.
We need to see the House pass legislation that fixes our crumbling infrastructure, strengthens health care, makes prescription drugs affordable, shores up Social Security and removes the crushing burden of student loan debt. The Democratic Party needs to be seen as the party of solutions rather than the party that is myopically fixated on Trump.
Every day, Trump demonstrates how unfit he is to hold the highest elected office in the land. Let the voters take care of removing him from office in the 2020 election. The House Democrats should focus on addressing the issues that matter to all of us and demonstrate that they know how to govern.
Richard Godfrey
Madison
