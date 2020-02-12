Richard Godfrey: Democrats must unite behind their candidate, no matter what

Dear Editor: The Kabuki theater of the impeachment process has come to its inevitable conclusion and we are now left with the aftermath. If nothing else is certain, Trump is now acutely aware that he can get away with absolutely anything. With the exception of Mitt Romney, the entire Republican Congress lined up behind Trump and gave him a free pass for conduct that would have ended the term in office of any other president. You can be sure that Trump will make Romney a shining example of what happens to people in his own party who have the temerity to cross him.
A divided nation now hurdles toward the precipice in November, in what promises to be Hell’s own election year. No Democratic presidential candidate yet stands out from the rest of the pack after the self-immolation of the Iowa Caucus. It is entirely possible that no candidate will acquire a majority of delegates prior to the Democratic National Convention in July. If that happens, what will a brokered convention look like?
Regardless of how Democrats arrive at the selection of a presidential candidate, they will have to emerge from the convention in Milwaukee absolutely united behind that candidate. Anything less, and Trump will steamroll his way to a second term in office. Even if Trump should lose, there is the specter of trying to pry his fingers from the levers of power. The chances of a Trump attempting to remain in office, even if defeated by a landslide, are 100%. And THAT will be an interesting day.
Richard Godfrey
Madison
