Richard Godfrey: Defunding police is not the answer

Dear Editor: In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, there are strident calls on the part of some for “defunding” or disbanding police departments. Systemic racism has been baked into America’s DNA since the days of slavery, and uprooting it needs to be one of our top priorities. Seldom, however, are good policy decisions made as a knee-jerk reaction to horrific events.
George Floyd did not have to die, and what happened to him should never be allowed to happen again. To prevent more such deaths requires a thorough review of police department arrest and detention policies and tactics. Following that review, the necessary adjustments need to be made to ensure the safety of all arrestees.
Making changes to policy is an appropriate response to this event. Removing bad actors from the rolls of police departments in an appropriate response to this event. Disbanding or defunding police departments is not. Think of what we ask our police officers to do: We ask them to intervene in domestic violence. We ask them to go after thieves, rapists, murderers and pedophiles. We ask them to protect the public from violent people. And we ask them to do so at great personal risk to themselves.
Painting all police departments with the broad brush of racism is unjustified and dangerous. Madison’s own police department is one of the finest in the nation and has become so as a result of first-class training, based on carefully developed policies. They keep our city safe and have rightfully earned our gratitude for doing so. If our police department needs to make changes to eradicate systemic racism, then we can make that happen. Madison is known for careful deliberation before making significant policy decisions. Let’s keep it that way.
Richard Godfrey
Madison
