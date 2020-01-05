Richard Cherwitz: We all must fight against rising anti-Semitism

Dear Editor: On the last night of Hanukkah (Dec. 29), I awoke to several horrible and frightening headlines: "5 People Were Stabbed at a Hanukkah Celebration in a New York Suburb," "100 Jewish Graves Were Desecrated in France — A Search for the Websites That Fueled the Hate Led to the U.S.," "Anti-Semitic Graffiti Sprayed Across London Shopfronts and Synagogue," "NYPD Investigating 9th Anti-Semitic Attack Reported This Week."
These events are becoming more prevalent and call for more than the usual expressions of sadness and repetition of “never again.” Those kinds of rhetorical responses alone won’t do. I implore Christians, Muslims, Blacks, Jews, Hispanics, gays/lesbians and others to share these stories. Then loudly speak out to curtail the increasing anti-Semitism and racism threatening our world — something we know is emboldened by our president, whose toxic discourse enables and gives permission for haters to come out of the shadows. Call and email government officials at all levels, demanding actions be taken to discover the causes of this hatred and violence, and concrete plans be implemented to address those causes. After all, we must remember that an attack on any one group is an attack on all potentially vulnerable groups. With every day, our fear should accelerate. Above all else, be prepared to answer when your children and future generations ask, “What did you do in 2020 to stop such atrocious and venomous acts?”
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.