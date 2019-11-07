Dear Editor: The rhetorical deflection and diversion campaign by the Trump administration is predictable and constant. Rather than denying the facts, whenever he is in trouble the president and his supporters change the subject and attack others.
For example, in a new interview in Israel, Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner said that he is “cleaning up the messes Biden left.” As Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio notes, “Kushner was obviously trying to distract us from the worsening impeachment crisis that has enveloped the administration, and to impress the Oval Office occupant.”
Aside from the fact that it is inappropriate for him to engage in politics on foreign soil, this is what we would expect from a person with a background in real estate development and absolutely no foreign affairs or national security credentials — someone whose only qualification is that he is the son-in-law of President Trump.
Are we surprised that Kushner made this comment on the very same day Trump was being exposed for wrongdoing and placing national security in jeopardy — an irrefutable reason for impeachment that not even Trump Republicans can dismiss — by war hero Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a real expert with national security bona fides? Chalk this up as one more case of the rhetorical strategy to circumvent the truth.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
