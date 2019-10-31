Dear Editor: The capture or killing of a foreign terrorist is an important historical event and rhetorical occasion, a time to communicate with a serious tone and without obvious political overtones. I was sorry, therefore, that on Sunday morning, President Donald Trump used his announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a public relations opportunity for himself and his presidency. While this event certainly was good news, it should have been announced immediately after confirmation without a Twitter tease by Trump ("something very big has just happened!”) the day before to create added drama, suspense and increase audience size. Not notifying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Democratic leaders was inexcusable. Moreover, the announcement should have been brief, to the point and clear, avoiding too much information that might compromise U.S. intelligence. How rhetorically inappropriate it was, then, for the president to take a victory lap and for him ghoulishly and joyfully to describe in great detail how al-Baghdadi died like a “crying, screaming, cowardly and whimpering puppy.” The focus should have been on the many brave U.S. military personnel who made this possible — not a chance for Trump to praise his administration and for him to emphasize how it was he who went after al-Baghdadi.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
