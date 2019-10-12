Dear Editor: The media continue enabling and participating in the president’s efforts to avoid consequence and accountability. Monday’s case in point: The fourth estate made a big deal about President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, as well as the Republicans slamming him for failing to support the Kurds who helped us fight ISIS.
In doing this, what was not made clear is that the Syrian decision may be just another part of Trump’s rhetorical strategy of deflection: allowing him to take the heat off his unacceptable request to get Ukraine and China to investigate Biden; and allowing the Republicans, who won’t call out Trump for involving foreign governments in U.S. politics, to prove they can and do stand up to the president.
Whether by design or effect, Trump does what he has done reflexively since he was a child: acting in any and all ways to find the escape hatch. Far from being a stable genius, Trump is crazy like a fox. Worse yet, the media — perhaps unintentionally — lend credence to this strategy.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.