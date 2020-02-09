Richard Cherwitz: People of faith should reject Trump's immorality

Dear Editor: The hypocrisy exhibited by many of faith must stop. It doesn’t matter if you are a Trump supporter or not. Whether you are a Christian, Jew, Muslim or any other religion, one thing is undeniable. It is simply wrong and unacceptable for the President of the United States, referencing Sen. Mitch Romney’s authentic and heartfelt justification for conviction (grounded in his faith), to arrogantly say as he did Thursday morning at a National Prayer Breakfast: "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that's not so.”
Not only is this rhetoric intolerable but it is spoken by a man who cheated on his wife while she was pregnant, incessantly preaches hatred and has committed so many unethical, immoral deeds. Those who are religious and believe in sacred moral principles should condemn this unequivocally and emphatically. But even condemnation is not enough. Those of faith must do more than merely give lip service to their beliefs. They should act on their religious convictions, recognizing that the ends don’t justify the means. Just because one agrees with Trump’s policy positions (e.g., abortion, school prayer, etc.) or concur with his appointment of conservative federal judges does not justify supporting a president whose words and behaviors contradict so many foundational religious principles. The time has come for more persons of faith to vote against someone who defies and contradicts so many of their spiritual precepts.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
