Dear Editor: In her new book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace,” former United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley provides an archetypal example of the rhetoric of political opportunism.
In passages of the book that been released and in several television interviews — most recently on the NBC Today show with Savannah Guthrie — Haley less than subtly tries to have it both ways. On the one hand she wishes to remain close to Donald Trump. On the other hand, she carves out political space for herself in the event that the president is not able to survive impeachment and/or the 2020 election.
This rhetorical posture is far from patriotic. Instead it is a true sign that Haley is more an opportunist concerned about her own political future than a person of principle — something that hasn’t escaped the media’s attention. I was delighted, therefore, that Guthrie held Haley’s feet to the fire. In this interview Haley said the president hasn't lied. This despite the fact that there is video evidence of her in the 2016 Republican primaries forcefully accusing Trump of lying.
It was hard to watch this interview and have any respect for Haley. She has sold her soul. A once mainstream Republican, Haley has morphed into a "Trumper" with aspirations for 2024.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
