Richard Cherwitz: Media's focus on victims is ghoulish

For over four decades I have been a scholar and teacher of political rhetoric. During that time I have watched the morphing of news into entertainment.
Today we are witnessing another clear example of this with the media’s coverage of the catastrophe in Florida. To be sure the collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida, is important news. In addition, updating the progress being made and methods used by first responders to search for those in the building who may still be alive is worthy of coverage.
However, the repetitive interviews of emotionally distraught family members is not newsworthy. In fact, it is ghoulish, exhausting and transforms news into a melodramatic soap opera. As research in my discipline — communication — documents, while these interviews may help news outlets expand their audience and thus make more money, they are inappropriate.
This rhetorical practice, of course, is hardly new or unexpected. For many years news networks have intentionally exploited the emotional outpouring of people experiencing traumatic events, knowing that this would titillate their viewers. News outlets understand that, just as people find it hard to look away when there is an automobile crash on a highway, they will watch the emotional venting of those who experience trauma.
The networks’ tendency is to stick a microphone in the face of victims and ask them: “How does this (the traumatic event) make you feel?” This preying on people’s loss and heartache is cruel. Sadly, I have little hope that news networks will eliminate this practice. As long as it has the potential to increase viewership, we should expect more of the same: If it bleeds, it leads.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
