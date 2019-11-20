Dear Editor: Following the recent shootings in California, Attorney General Barr made an absurd claim, suggesting that things aren't getting done on gun legislation because of the ongoing impeachment inquiry. How ridiculous! CNN interviewed the perfect person to respond, President Bill Clinton — someone who experienced impeachment. Clinton made clear that Barr’s contention is an excuse. Clinton documented that during his impeachment he continued work with Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation, including on gun control. Unlike Trump, Clinton woke up every day wanting to do things to help Americans. Sadly, the only person Trump wants to help is himself. We must not buy the untruthful Republican talking point that nothing is or can be done because of the impeachment inquiry. The Democrats already have passed four pieces of gun reform legislation; the only reason they are not law is because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won't take these bills up for debate. Senator Chris Murphy put it well: “At the very moment I was on the Senate making a motion to force a vote on universal background checks, news of the Santa Clarita shooting broke. Republicans objected, my motion failed, and now, as a consequence, the slaughter of our children will continues. Devastating.”
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
