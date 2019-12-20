Richard Cherwitz: How do we respond to the loss of the public square?

Dear Editor: Many political analysts lament that the “public square,” a shared place where open minded people come together to resolve problems, may no longer exist. This observation seems to resonate with what some scholars in communication suggest: that in politics today, the traditional persuasion model is no longer available. Unlike in previous decades, people rely more on social media and particular news sources consonant with their views — something that exacerbates polarization and renders the possibility of changing one’s mind less possible. What this indicates is that the process of persuasion in our current political culture is geared to intensifying and validating people’s beliefs — one focused primarily on “motivating” and “mobilizing.” This hearkens back to portions of political science and communication professor Dan Nimmo’s model of persuasion delineated in his 1970 book "Political Persuaders." The questions for those of us who study rhetoric are: (1) If in fact it no longer exists, how can we resurrect the public square, a place that for centuries has been essential to deliberative democracy? (2) Assuming that is not possible, how do we recalibrate Nimmo’s concepts of “motivating” and “mobilizing” to better explain the possibilities for persuasion in our current political climate?
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
