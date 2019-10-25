Dear Editor: Chris Wallace of Fox News illustrates how good journalism can be devoid of political bias. Last Sunday, Wallace interviewed acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, using Mulvaney’s own words to show how he admitted to a quid pro quo — documenting that Mulvaney did indeed say that congressionally appropriated money was withheld from Ukraine pending Ukraine’s investigation of the Bidens, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory about the Democratic National Committee server in 2016. No matter how much Mulvaney wiggled, Wallace held him accountable for his words and exposed the truth.
Wallace’s questioning of Mulvaney is reminiscent of his interview several weeks ago of Stephen Miller, a senior policy advisor for Donald Trump, on the president’s conversation with the Ukraine leader, the whistleblower complaint (which Trump’s hand selected Inspector General Michael Atkinson found “credible” and an “urgent concern”) and allegations of a cover-up. Despite fair and straightforward questions, Wallace allowed Miller’s words to speak for themselves, revealing how he refused to answer, evaded the issue, obfuscated and repeated his talking points.
To be sure, Wallace’s interviews were not simply “gotcha” moments. They exemplify the truth seeking purpose of journalism, a purpose that can be fulfilled independent of political bias.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
