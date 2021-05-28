Richard Cherwitz: Court action shows DOJ independent under Biden

Dear Editor: On Monday, President Joe Biden's Department of Justice appealed an order to publicly release a pivotal 2019 memo about whether then-President Donald Trump obstructed the Russia investigation.
A highly redacted version of the memo was already available to the public. But the full version, if it is ever released, could shed new light on how Trump appointees at the Justice Department justified why he shouldn't be charged, even though special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found strong evidence that Trump repeatedly obstructed the probe.
While this appeal may come as a disappointment to those of us who opposed Trump’s unethical and arguably illegal behavior, the good news is that it documents the veracity of Biden’s promise that the DOJ under the guidance of Attorney General Merrick Garland would function independently and autonomously. This, of course, is in stark contrast to the DOJ under William Barr, which more often than not acted politically on behalf of Trump — something in violation of the intent of the framers of the Constitution.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.