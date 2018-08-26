Dear Editor: School dropout Scott Walker is not only tardy but truant when it comes to supporting public education in the state of Wisconsin. As a college dropout and consequently the only governor in the United States of America without a college degree, apparently when it comes to basic math skills such as addition and subtraction he scores below his grade level. In his time as governor he has subtracted far more from public K-12 and university education than he has added. Now he wants to inflate his final grade by calling himself the education governor. My guess is that the majority of Wisconsin voters are too smart to provide the governor with a passing grade and they will provide him with the opportunity to return to college and finish his degree. He will need to start by taking a remedial math class.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C. (60 year resident of Wisconsin)
