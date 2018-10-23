Dear Editor: Editor Paul Fanlund (“Reaching beyond my Madison bubble”) too readily accepts the charge that he and other residents of cities like Madison bear primary responsibility for expanding their worldviews and reaching out to residents of small-town and rural America to better understand their lives and their politics.
Who’s really living in a bubble? Someone like me who works with people from several foreign countries as well as lifelong residents of Wisconsin; who counts blue-collar workers and university professors among his friends and acquaintances; who went to college with kids from rural Nebraska as well as Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City; who recreates in northern Wisconsin and travels overseas; and who does volunteer work for low-income residents of Appalachia and homeless people right here in Madison? Or someone who has never left the small town he or she was born in, didn’t go to college, has no non-white neighbors or co-workers, and rarely if ever encounters people with substantially different backgrounds?
I’d wager those folks are much more likely to believe the criticisms they hear regarding people from Madison and other progressive cities (“tax-hiking, government-expanding, latte-drinking, sushi-eating, Volvo-driving, New York Times-reading, body-piercing, Hollywood-loving, left-wing” freaks, in the Club for Growth’s portrayal of Democrats circa 2004) than I and my fellow Madisonians are to regard them as “racist, fascist, knuckle-dragging, NASCAR-obsessed, cousin-marrying, roadkill-eating, tobacco-juice-dribbling, gun-fondling, religious fanatic rednecks” (as Dave Barry put it when panning the stereotype).
Heaven knows we need more listening and less name-calling, more interaction and less screen time, more seeking and less assuming. But we shouldn’t casually concede the suggestion that “liberal elites” started the slide into dysfunctional partisan rancor or that they are the ones who most need to get outside their comfort zone if things are going to improve.
Richard Betz
Madison
