Richard Berg: What strings will Trump attach to COVID-19 vaccine?

Dear Editor: Now that the CDC has informed states that they should prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be available as early as Nov. 1, it's probably an easy call to predict what comes next.
Knowing that this is likely yet another desperate attempt by our Denier in Chief to boost his reelection chances, one wonders how long it will be before the feds tell the states that only those who vote for the cult leader (Trump) will be invited to get into the vaccine line. Those who can verify they contributed money to the populist from Manhattan will be shown to the front of the line.
The closing theme for the Trump campaign will be, "Vote for me and you will get your vaccine on Election Day and ahead of anyone who voted for a loser."
Richard Berg
MIddleton
