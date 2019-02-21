Dear Editor: Donald Trump has famously said that he "fought" the Vietnam war in New York City by avoiding sexually transmitted disease, despite not being required to serve in the real U.S. military thanks to a diagnosis of bone spurs.
But now President Bonespurs is headed to Vietnam to meet in Hanoi with North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un.
This is the same Kim that Trump said he "fell in love" with while meeting last year in Singapore. As we know, no details of their meeting have ever been released. Knowing that absence makes the heart grow fonder, we can only speculate on how deep the love will be in Hanoi.
Perhaps it might be a good sign for denuclearization progress if Trump announces that he and his autocratic lover will be sharing a bed while in Hanoi. Or maybe we would know more if the White House would release the texts of the Valentine's Day messages that Don and Kim exchanged a couple of weeks ago.
For now, all we have to rely on is a reported conversation between Trump and former FBI administrator Andrew McCabe in which McCabe said Trump assured him that North Korea does not yet have a nuclear ICBM that could reach the United States, despite a totally contradictory assessment from U.S. intelligence agencies.
When McCabe asked Trump where he got that information, Trump said he got it from Russia's President Putin (America's new intelligence authority).
What a wonderful love triangle Trump has created.
Richard Berg
Middleton
