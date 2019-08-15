Dear Editor:
After his most recent torrent of racist tweets, Donald Trump told journalists that he is "one of the least racist people in the world." Now that's an interesting choice of words. He didn't deny that he is a racist, just claimed to be one of the "least racist people in the world."
Is this really the standard most Americans now set for our president? By any measure, Trump does not deserve a single vote in the 2020 election and needs to be sent back to underneath the rock he crawled out from under in 2016.
Richard Berg
Middleton
