Dear Editor: In his most recent federal shutdown meeting with Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, little Donny Trump got to play the 4-year-old child pitching a fit at the toy store.
One press account said the "Democrats asked Trump to re-open the government, but he told them if he did they wouldn't give him money for his wall."
Isn't this what a 4-year-old might do when Mommy or Daddy says they can't buy the toy the little guy wants and the kid hits the floor kicking, screaming and crying for all to see and hear?
That's our president hitting the floor to pitch a fit for the whole world to see and hear.
Kudos to Mommy and Daddy for not being manipulated into doing whatever the kid wants just to shut him up.
It's all part of making America great again!
Richard Berg
Middleton
