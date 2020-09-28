Richard Berg: Time to ask Republicans: 'Have you no decency?'

Dear Editor: In the wake of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the president and Congress had yet another chance to prove they are unfit to govern and, so far, they have exceeded all expectations.
Before she died, Justice Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter that she asked to have released upon her death. In that statement, the "Notorious RBG" said it was her dying wish that a replacement for her seat be determined after the January 2021 inauguration of a new president.
Now, of course, the president and his most ardent cult followers in Congress were not required to honor the justice's dying wish, but it would have been nice if they had, since it's fair to assume most Americans support Ginsburg's wish as expressed.
Back in 1954 when Joe McCarthy was terrorizing Washington with his red-baiting, the Army-McCarthy hearings were convened in Congress. When McCarthy alleged in those hearings that Army counsel Joseph Walsh had Communist ties, Walsh turned to the senator from Wisconsin and said "Have you no decency?" and that was pretty much the end of Joe McCarthy as a political virus on the body politic.
Now, today in Washington, it's time for that same question to be put to our current president and every one of his cult followers (previously called "Republicans") in Congress.
Let them explain why the dying wish of a consequential and popular Supreme Court justice should be ignored in favor of political expediency.
America deserves to hear their answer.
Richard Berg
Middleton
