Richard Berg: The GOP must divorce itself from Trump

Dear Editor: As a former chairman of the Dane County Republican Party, I have some unsolicited advice for my former political home.
First and foremost, the Republican Party needs to shun Donald Trump and divorce their future from that of Mr. Trump. That means not involving Mr. Trump in any of the GOP presidential debates in 2024, no nomination and no other actions that would convey approval for a man with no known principles or humanity.
That may mean we will be left with three, not two, major political parties: the Democrats, the Republicans and Trumpism. So be it, at least the GOP would again be free to return to their time honored principles and beliefs. In short, a return to normalcy.
May the best party win. For that matter, given all the investigations and indictments that will likely come Trump's way once he stops out of the presidency, it's quite likely Trump will be in prison by 2024 and I doubt he yearns to be the first man in over 100 years to run for the presidency from inside a prison cell. However, those MAGA rallies in prison might be fun to watch.
Donald Trump and his cult followers have shown us a frightening disregard for American democracy in their response to the 2020 election. Furthermore, the GOP needs to put considerable distance between itself and the grossly incompetent clown show called the Trump administration. There will be very little widespread public clamor in 2024 for a return to the days of Trump in the White House (with his indifference to the pandemic and all things reasonable), so it's better to come to grips right now with that fact and admit that Trump as an aberration, not a serious political movement for the party of Lincoln and Reagan to incorporate. But, first, we must acknowledge that Trump never was a Republican and never will be.
Then, and only then, will the Republican Party be free to go back to the days of limited government, lower taxes and a strong military that have guided the party for many years before Trump's hostile takeover in 2016 — and leave Mr. Trump with nothing to do except work on his presidential lie-brary, which will fully catalog all the lies he told during his one and only administration.
Richard Berg
Middleton
