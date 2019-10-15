Dear Editor: The Capital Times editorial on Oct. 9 (Ron Johnson chooses Trump over truth) was an excellent recap of how Sen. Johnson has brought shame on himself and the state of Wisconsin when he recently claimed that Donald Trump did nothing improper in trying to extort an investigation of Joe Biden by China or Ukraine.
Never mind that the content of Trump's call to the Ukrainian president clearly revealed how Trump tried to leverage military aid to Ukraine by demanding possible dirt on a Democratic rival in the 2020 election, followed by the Trump invitation for China to meddle in American politics by doing some similar dirt digging.
What more proof does Johnson need? In the great baseball movie "Field of Dreams" we all learned a lot about Shoeless Joe Jackson. Now we are learning a lot more about "Clueless Ron Johnson."
What a shame that Wisconsin traded a man like Russ Feingold for a Trump sycophant. The shame will never die. There would be no doubt where Sen. Feingold would have been on a criminal like Trump.
Richard Berg
Middleton
