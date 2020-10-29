 Skip to main content
Richard Berg: I'm a Republican, and I'm voting for Joe Biden

Dear Editor: As a former chairman of the Republican Party of Dane County, I might be forgiven for committing what some might consider to be a betrayal in the presidential election that is underway, but this is no time for mindless partisanship.

The last time I enthusiastically cast a ballot for a Democrat for president was 1972 when George McGovern ran against Richard Nixon. And now, nearly 50 years later, I think the nation is in a similar situation as we struggle to collectively recover from another corrupt Republican administration.

Because of that belief, I will be voting for Joe Biden this year and encourage all other sensible Republicans to do the same.

Now is not the time to vote for a faux-Republican like Donald J. Trump. It's time to step up and vote for a good and decent man with a big heart, and that man is Joe Biden, a man who can heal this country and help to make our nation healthy again.

Richard Berg

Middleton

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

