Richard Berg: I'm a Republican, and I'm voting for Joe Biden

Dear Editor: As a former chairman of the Republican Party of Dane County, I might be forgiven for committing what some might consider to be a betrayal in the presidential election that is underway, but this is no time for mindless partisanship.
The last time I enthusiastically cast a ballot for a Democrat for president was 1972 when George McGovern ran against Richard Nixon. And now, nearly 50 years later, I think the nation is in a similar situation as we struggle to collectively recover from another corrupt Republican administration.
Because of that belief, I will be voting for Joe Biden this year and encourage all other sensible Republicans to do the same.
Now is not the time to vote for a faux-Republican like Donald J. Trump. It's time to step up and vote for a good and decent man with a big heart, and that man is Joe Biden, a man who can heal this country and help to make our nation healthy again.
Richard Berg
Middleton
