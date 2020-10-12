Richard Berg: If Trump acts like a clown, make him dress like one

Dear Editor: The morning after President Trump's jarring debate performance, historian and author Jon Meachem was on national television saying that Trump, in that debate, had "declared war on decency and democracy."
Trump's debate antics even prompted the commission on presidential debates to announce they would soon be making some changes in debate rules to ensure that any future debates could not be so easily hijacked by a demonic demagogue. Good luck trying to force Trump to follow any rules.
I have a suggestion. Since Donald Trump apparently enjoys acting like a clown on national television, why not make him look the part? How about a rule that any future debate disruptions caused by Mr. Trump will enable the moderator with the power to order Mr. Trump to report to the dressing room where Trump will be outfiited in a brightly colored clown suit, a big red nose, fake and frizzy orange hair and ridiculously large clown shoes and then sent back to his debate podium to display his true colors.
If someone is going to act like a clown, they should look like a clown on TV. Then there can be no mistaking we have a foolish stand up-comic as our commander in chief. This would make Mr. Rush Limbaugh happy since Rush spends three hours each day explaining how Trump's latest eruption of idiocy is really just a joke that none of us seem to fully appreciate. In short, a very stable comic genius. Move over, Seinfeld.
Richard Berg
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!