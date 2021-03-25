Richard Berg: If Ron Johnson had any decency, he would resign now

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson is again distributing false and very dangerous information. In response to a question about the COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson said he probably won't be getting it since he believes he has natural immunity to the disease after first contracting and then recovering from COVID-19.
Any physician specializing in infectious disease would strongly disagree with Johnson's claim. In fact, they would explain that COVID-19 antibodies left inside anyone who had previously contracted the disease are not as effective as a vaccine in preventing a new infection, particularly with so many variants now sweeping through America.
But that fact does not stop Johnson from peddling more vaccine misinformation. He should be ashamed of himself for feeding the disinformation campaign, but that is not likely since Ron-Anon seems to embrace every possible crackpot theory out there, and endangering the health of Americans who tend to believe this kind of crap.
If he had any decency. Johnson would resign right now and spare Wisconsin any further embarrassment.
Richard Berg
Middleton
