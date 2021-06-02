Richard Berg: A Cheney run could save the GOP

Dear Editor: Donald Trump is still making noise about running for president again in 2024. The Republican Party needs to divorce itself from this monster if it ever wants to regain credibility. And U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has promised to do "everything she can" to keep Trump far away from the oval office. Might that include a run for president herself in 2024?
That would be a wonderful development. Cheney is bright and articulate and is one of a very few Republicans capable of taking Donald Trump on in a 2024 primary race. Cheney is also someone who would courageously stand up for the Constitution and the truth. In short, she is everything Trump is not or ever would be.
Then the party can chose between a traditionally conservative candidate or the fawning worship of a failed former reality TV host, thereby settling the rift within the Republican Party. Watching Cheney debating Trump on the debate stage in 2024 would be a great sight to behold and might just save the Republican Party.
Richard Berg
Middleton
