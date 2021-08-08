Richard Appen: We need to dial down hostility toward China

Dear Editor: A current major issue confronting our government is how to relate to China. Given the potential universal horrors of nuclear warfare, peaceful coexistence is the only good alternative. We voters must urge our legislators to dial down the hostility in interactions with China.
While China and the Chinese Communist Party made great progress in reducing severe poverty in China in the past 50 years, they still have major problems. Serious demographic changes related to the one-child policy started in 1980. Marked income and wealth inequality since initiating the capitalistic economic features in 1978, severe urban-rural divisions, pollution, and severe weather events related to global warming all cause major difficulties for China.
The era in which one country might dominate the planet has ended. It is imperative that the U. S. accept China's rise to prominence in its portion of the world. As both China and the U. S. have similar problems, collaboration in trying to solve them will be beneficial to both societies. There is room on the planet for both systems of government and economic systems.
Richard Appen
Madison
