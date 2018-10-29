Dear Editor: We are writing about Scott Walker’s re-election bid. If he is re-elected, there will be no more Mr. Nice Guy. He said he will not run again, therefore, he doesn’t have to do what the people want. His only goal is to do extreme things to get his name on the national level so he can run for president again.
Because of his agenda, a number of counties are charging a wheel tax to their residents to fix the roads. Wouldn’t it be wiser to raise registration fees for everybody in Wisconsin so counties would not have to put a wheel tax on? Drivers from other counties with no wheel tax can drive on our roads for nothing, while we pay.
Scott Walker brags about lower school taxes, but referendums are popping up all over Wisconsin, so the people are not paying lower school taxes. He can say he isn’t raising taxes but it is happening anyway.
He also talks about goods jobs in Wisconsin, but never says what the jobs pay. If there were truly good-paying jobs, he would say what the jobs pay. Another issue is his Wisconsin plan for pre-existing conditions. He says there is a high risk pool for those individuals. High risk is just what it says — high priced — prices most people can’t afford, and he would let insurance companies put a cap on lifetime limits.
Walker goes to his big money donors for campaign money, not the grassroots way. This should show everyone who he really cares about.
Richard and Carol Masanz
Stratford
