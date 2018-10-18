Dear Editor: The state of Wisconsin has done a disservice to the citizens of Nashville Twp, Forest County and the Sokaogon Mole Lake Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa when it decided to place violent sex offender Jeffrey LeVasseur in this community. Citizens gathered recently in an effort to get a grasp of this potentially serious situation. This Monday, Oct.r 22, a second gathering will take place with the possibility of filing an injunction following a meeting with citizens who are affected. Rural America of northern Wisconsin is not the "dumping ground" for violent sex offenders.
Richard Ackley Jr.
Crandon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.