Dear Editor: While Lisa Speckhard-Pasque addressed inclusivity in her piece on neighborhoods and developers working for affordable housing, the story missed the mark on affordability. Minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Madison's living wage for a single person is $12.44 per hour. Section 42, so-called affordable housing, is affordable to those making between $14.13-16.96 per hour. This hasn't changed the fact that those wanting affordable housing and working at lower wages will need to work longer hours. The result of this is less time to be involved with the community or family for those seeking affordable housing while so-called nonprofits get tax credits so they can continue creating more housing that really is not affordable.
Consider a Social Security payment of $1,500 per month broken into a 40-hour work week: $8.62 per hour. Is this housing affordable for our aged or those with a disability? This characterization of affordability needs to be stopped as it misleads and gains support through misrepresentation. Its effects are gentrification and the widening of class and race disparities.
Section 8 sets 30 percent of income as the standard for what housing should cost a person. Section 42 costs mean one would need to work more hours without any guarantee of acceptance to even be considered for this type of housing since tenant protections have been reduced and landlords can deny people entry to housing because their earnings are less than a standard. Is this truly affordable housing, or a myth to allow gentrification to displace people and devour neighborhoods? It is a dragon worth slaying.
Rich Zietko
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.