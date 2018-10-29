Dear Editor: Josh Lyman – played by Madison native Bradley Whitford – called it the "Big Mo" in the last season of "The West Wing." Well, the big momentum is definitely in play this election cycle, and it’s the GOP that is riding the wave.
Coming off a big confirmation battle, polls are showing GOP voters are finally energized for the November election. Running on historically low unemployment, increasing wages, tax cuts and now a solidly conservative Supreme Court, the GOP just needs to stay focused over the next month and stay on message.
But I can think of nothing that would harm that message more than President Trump pivoting back to the Robert Mueller investigation and giving Democrats a Russian talking point. With a year and a half of the investigations behind us, and not one shred of evidence showing the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, President Trump should just let the investigation run its course and clear him once and for all.
The GOP is close to placing a red wall in front of the so-called blue wave. I hope the president doesn’t risk that by bringing the Mueller investigation back into the spotlight.
Rich Strohm
Burlington
