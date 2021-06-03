Rich Roberts: Business support doesn't erase mayor's inaction

Dear Editor: Isn't it wonderful how our mayor is helping State Street open doors to new business entrepreneurs. This right after she permitted the total destruction of many State Street businesses and owners' lives just a short time ago.
Perhaps riots, vandalism, looting, personal attacks and intimidation should be permitted every few years. At the end of each plundering this useless, counterproductive mayor can once again redefine credibility or at least exploit the short-term memory of many of its citizens. Not mine, however.
Rich Roberts
Cottage Grove
