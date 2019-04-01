Dear Editor: Madison is experiencing great change. The city has gone from a comfy big town where everyone knew each other to a growing city experiencing many of the problems of our society, with a whole new cast of citizens ready to express their notions of what to do.
There has been criticism of Paul Soglin's long years of service, often ignoring how effective he’s been at making Madison a shining example of inclusiveness, diversity and opportunity for all. Paul has put himself on the front line for civil rights, peace and human dignity, sane gun laws in our community, and he has fought back against Scott Walker and the current regressive and undemocratic GOP-controlled state Legislature.
On climate change, Mayor Soglin has addressed the areas that need attention as we face unpredictable consequences of erratic weather. Culturally speaking, Soglin has always been a friend and supporter of entertainment, bars, restaurants, and anything that would enhance cultural opportunities in this town. Our community is responding to an ever growing scene and new venues are coming to the rescue.
The issue of racial equity is of great concern. We all individually need to work on this, as racism is instilled from early on and no one can be holier-than-thou about it. As far as Madison is concerned, I agree with Paul Soglin that this is not a racist city. But we do have problems that cannot be solved with pandering rhetoric about who is the most progressive or correct.
Together we have achieved great things, and we have in Mayor Paul Soglin a leader with a record to prove it. As the former owner of the Cardinal Bar and a three-term alder, I urge Madison to re-elect him on April 2.
Ricardo Gonzalez
Madison
