Ricardo Cruz: We need more police funding, harsher consequences

Ricardo Cruz: We need more police funding, harsher consequences

Dear Editor: Madison elected officials continue to push the race card narrative as a means to increase taxpayer-funded social welfare program spending that does not address the root cause of violence and poverty in our city. The mayor continues to push “equitable” distribution of funds and services to reduce violence in our community. Throwing money at failed programs like JustDane and Focused Interruption Coalition do nothing to decrease recidivism. Spending on these ineffective programs only maintain and increase repeat offenses. We desperately need more police funding and harsher consequences for offenders. Please contact the mayor and instruct her to stop wasting our money. 

Ricardo Cruz

Middleton

