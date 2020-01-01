Ricardo Cruz: Seeking three new school board members

Dear Editor: Looking for three new school board members for local school district. Desired candidates must have a strong understanding of discipline with consequences to ensure a safe school environment and support enthusiastic, interested students. Candidates will promote the well-being of students of all races and ethnicities without favoring one above others. Seeking a strong organizer who understands fiscal austerity and city resident tax concerns. Candidates will initiate a detailed financial audit of all social and health services positions to eliminate any city and county agency funded positions already existing. To apply please visit city clerk’s office at: https://www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/elections-voting/candidates-campaigns/candidate-filings.
Ricardo Cruz
Middleton
