Ricardo Cruz: Rhodes-Conway's response to riots is inadequate

Dear Editor: Madison taxpaying citizens deserve better. During the subsequent rioting following the murder of a criminal, the mayor has demonstrated serious incompetence and negligence in her lackadaisical response to leftist extremist rioting in our beloved city. It is true that Madison has a history of voicing their opinion through peaceful protest and expression. However, the events of May 30 prove that a violent and intentional riot are beyond the knowledge, skills and abilities of our mayor. She simply does not have what it takes to deal with a situation of this scope.

The city government reliance on pushing identity politics like the race card and pretend genders is the cause of inequity in our public institutions, not an equalizer. It’s clear that we need a change in administration and in local elected officials at the next election. Our local administrators, not leaders, fail Madison residents every single day. Question these people and demand accountability, not complacency.

Ricardo Cruz

Middleton

