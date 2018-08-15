Dear Editor: OutReach, organizers of Madison’s pride parade on Aug. 19, are not allowing law enforcement agencies to participate. OutReach does not speak for the entire Madison community by demonstrating their lack of acceptance and tolerance for those of us who support civility, law and order, and especially the residents of this city who put their lives on the line every day so we may maintain security and safety, exhibit all-inclusiveness and celebrate diversity.
OutReach is no better than any fascist organization intent on promoting a single NON-inclusive perspective that hinders freedom of speech and promotes anarchy. Please boycott this event and identify and boycott all sponsors of this event because of their shortsightedness and bigotry. OutReach does not speak for all of the community's values and respect for safety and officers who protect us. OutReach should be ashamed of themselves. Please boycott this list of sponsors — they include American Family, Group Health, UW Alumni Association, David Clarebach, Ian's Pizza and more. Share the list, please.
Ricardo Cruz
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.