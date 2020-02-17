Ricardo Cruz: MMSD should cut social workers, nurses, psychologists from budget

Dear Editor: The school district must stop duplicating social services at schools that are already available from the city. This is duplicating the money spent on these services that are already paid for by taxing city residents. Social workers, nurses and psychologists are positions that must be cut from the budget. The city of Madison residents pay for these services through city and state taxes as well as receiving them through public and private insurance. It makes no sense for the school district to use additional taxpayer funds to pay for these providers in-house as well. This could possibly save up $10 million annually and go to funding actual education instead of co-parenting with district families. Contact the MMSD Board and let them know you agree: board@madison.k12.wi.us. It's critical we get school district spending under control. Vote "no" on the upcoming spending referendum to increase property taxes until the school district can get their spending under control.
Ricardo Cruz
Madison
