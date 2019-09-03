Dear Editor: Madison community members desperately seek a more traditional and transparent approach to leadership at the Madison School District. The recent departure of the school superintendent following six years of experimental race- and identity-driven school administration offers the district a new opportunity to pursue the basic goal of education; to provide students with the basic tools of communication and critical thought in preparation for future endeavors.
It seems like the Madison School District had become a funding source for ambitious experimental socialist education under the previous superintendent. I would ask my fellow Madison residents to remember that the school district and other government bodies are accountable to you, the taxpayer, who fund their operations and teach your children. I believe independent community observers need to be introduced into the operations to audit and report on the activities of the district. Community observers should also be involved in performance evaluation of teachers at the school level. Nothing less that complete transparency and openness of operations, including spending, is acceptable.
How are the taxpayers being served when more and more money is going to administrative cost while student enrollment declines in an environment that restricts free thought and speech? Consider the growing number of senior administrative positions as the recent annual budget requested an increased tax burden on Madison residents to fund their six-figure salaries. Meanwhile, the same budget projects a decline in student enrollment.
Questionable spending by the Madison School District is not an isolated phenomenon. A report in the Sun Prairie Star from August 4 quotes Roger Fetterly, a former Sun Prairie School Board member, as being “…disappointed in how much money is being spent by the district.” It’s time to stop these trends now and question why the school board has property tax authority powers.
Ricardo Cruz
Middleton
