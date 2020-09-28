Ricardo Cruz: Local government fails to maintain order

Dear Editor: A small minority of Madison residents continue to foment racial unrest and civil disobedience during a time when the city needs to move on from ridiculous notions of racial inequity and identity validations. They act like needy children who dance for your attention seeking some type of confirmation that you see them.
Meanwhile, the only people who suffer are the rest of us who don’t need constant attention and validation. People like a single mother who just finished a 10-hour shift on an assembly line trying to get home to care for her children but is blocked by people painting the streets. Or the doctor who is trying to get to the hospital to perform emergency surgery but can’t get through the protesters blocking the road. Or a group of BLM terrorists blocking a fire truck trying on the way stop an Army vet from taking his own life.
Every U.S. citizen has the right to voice their opinion in a respectful and civil manner which does not impede on the rights of others. No one has the right to hinder the daily activities of others in exchange for self-seeking attention.
Our local city government has failed to keep peace and order through the simple task of law enforcement as they are compelled to do by their office. The entire city council and mayor must resign and hold immediate elections for an entirely new city council who are willing to be accountable and respect the rule of law. Civil unrest will only grow as a result of the lack of attention to taxpayers and overspending on racist programs that serve only a minority of the population and increase divisiveness.
Ricardo Cruz
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!