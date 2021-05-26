Ricardo Cruz: Keep social engineering out of schools

Dear Editor: Gay conversion therapy and critical race theory use the same violent indoctrination style to push a radical, extreme ideology on people who neither want nor need it. City and public school officials would do better with taxpayer funds focusing on basic the infrastructure of government and education; only those absolutely critical components that cost the least and do not engage in social engineering.
Ricardo Cruz
Middleton
