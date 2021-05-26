 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricardo Cruz: Keep social engineering out of schools

Ricardo Cruz: Keep social engineering out of schools

Dear Editor: Gay conversion therapy and critical race theory use the same violent indoctrination style to push a radical, extreme ideology on people who neither want nor need it. City and public school officials would do better with taxpayer funds focusing on basic the infrastructure of government and education; only those absolutely critical components that cost the least and do not engage in social engineering.

Ricardo Cruz

Middleton

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics