Ricardo Cruz: Don't accept big government mask mandate

Dear Editor: America is at a critical turning point with COVID-19 and it is time to make hard decisions about the future of our nation. Big government has chosen to once again mandate mask use when there is no valid reason to continue this attempt to control peoples’ movement and freedom. People who have chosen to get vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. Anyone who is not vaccinated or is at risk should continue to make their own choice to use a mask after assessing the risks.
This is not a government choice. The government may inform its citizens of risks and educate, but it may not make a health-related decision. The AIDS virus is a good lesson to today’s government dictators who would make such a mandate. The government educated and reduced risks through education but ultimately it was people who decided to use protection in the form of condoms, continuous testing and monitoring. The situation is the same with COVID-19, encourage masks, testing and monitoring.
The mayor, School Board and company owners need to be reminded that we, citizens of Madison and Dane County, do not agree with any mandates that limit our freedom, restrict breathing of our children and seek to infringe upon our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. We must make decisions regarding our personal health, not public officials.
Ricardo Cruz
Middleton
