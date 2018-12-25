Dear Editor: The two Pauls (Skidmore and Soglin) continue to offer no valid solutions to the Tree Lane housing project they both approved and promoted as safe and affordable. "Meetings" continue to be held and statements are made but nothing changes.
Meanwhile, the City Council estimated operations budget affords more than $3.2 million to four golf courses. The purpose of city government is not to run golf courses but to provide basic infrastructure and services to all residents of Madison, not just the golfers.
Make a change in April, vote Rick Cruz for District 9 alderman.
Ricardo Cruz
Middleton
